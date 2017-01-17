Man dies after collapsing at store, police investigating

Kennett police are investigating the death of a man at a local store.

At 9:10 p.m. Monday officers were called to Casey’s General Store, 1117 St. Francis, regarding a man who had collapsed.

Medic One Ambulance and Kennett Fire Department also responded and took the man to Twin Rivers Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a social media post by the police department, the incident is still under investigation.

