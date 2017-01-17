Man dies after collapsing at store, police investigating - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man dies after collapsing at store, police investigating

(Source: Kennett Police Dept. via Facebook) (Source: Kennett Police Dept. via Facebook)
KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

Kennett police are investigating the death of a man at a local store.

At 9:10 p.m. Monday officers were called to Casey’s General Store, 1117 St. Francis, regarding a man who had collapsed.

Medic One Ambulance and Kennett Fire Department also responded and took the man to Twin Rivers Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a social media post by the police department, the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man arrested after search of home turns up drugs, weapon

    Man arrested after search of home turns up drugs, weapon

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:41:32 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:35:53 GMT
    Michael Tarver (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Michael Tarver (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    The search of a Mississippi County home Wednesday netted meth, pills, a 12-gauge shotgun and the arrest of a man on multiple felonies, Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Thursday. 

    The search of a Mississippi County home Wednesday netted meth, pills, a 12-gauge shotgun and the arrest of a man on multiple felonies, Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Thursday. 

  • Searcy man sentenced in child porn case

    Searcy man sentenced in child porn case

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-04-19 23:36:58 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:27:02 GMT
    Mitchell Johnson (Source: Pulaski County Jail via VineLink)Mitchell Johnson (Source: Pulaski County Jail via VineLink)

    A White County man will spend over two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Harris said. 

    A White County man will spend over two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Harris said. 

  • The Latest: Appeals panel rejects inmate's stay request

    The Latest: Appeals panel rejects inmate's stay request

    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:10:11 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Latest on Arkansas' efforts to execute a pair of prisoners Thursday night (all times local):

    The Latest on Arkansas' efforts to carry out executions before the end of April (all times local):

    •   
Powered by Frankly