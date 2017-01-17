All FOIA documents in Hardy mayor vs. former police chief fight

The City of Hardy and former police chief Scott Rose remain in contention after several Freedom of Information Act requests by several news outlets.

Mayor Jackson fired Rose on January 5th for insubordination, fraudulent behavior and abuse of a position of authority.

Jackson also claims Rose falsified an accident report and an insurance claim, saying another officer wrecked a city vehicle. Rose said he wrote the correct officer on the report involving the damaged vehicle.

Jackson also alleges that Rose allowed unauthorized individuals to charge fuel to the city. The receipt provided to Region 8 News in a Freedom of Information request shows the receipt to be for 12-dollars and 63 cents.

Rose says the fuel was used for lawn mowers for campground maintenance, which the city owns. Rose said part of his job duties included issues dealing with the campground and its maintenance.

Mayor Jackson claims he contacted Rose 16 times without response before he was forced to fire him for insubordination via text message.

Rose provided Region 8 News through a Freedom of Information request, several screen shots of text messages showing him responding to Jackson. Rose said he did not refuse to meet with Jackson but was unable to meet with him on several occasions because of work and sickness.

In the January 5th emergency city council meeting, Mayor Jackson said he planned to ask the Arkansas State Police to investigate Rose after allegations of wrongdoing emerged in recent weeks.

As of 3 pm on Tuesday, Arkansas State Police has not received such a request from anyone associated with the City of Hardy, or the prosecutor's office.

