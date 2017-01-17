Greene County SO: Two arrested after search nets drugs

A parole search on Friday the 13th proved to be unlucky for two Paragould residents arrested on suspicion of drug charges.

Harley Duffel and Amanda Sue Wince, both of Paragould, were arrested after Greene County deputies and the Arkansas Department of Community Correction went to an apartment in the 1200-block of South 4th Street. According to Chief Deputy Rick Mellow, authorities went to the apartment to do the parole search on Duffel.

The police report noted authorities questioned Duffel.

"Once inside the residence, Officer Mathews asked Duffel which room in the apartment was his space," Deputy John Jenkins said. "Duffel pointed to the couch that he and probationer Amanda Wince were seated on."

A woman's wallet, that belonged to Wince, was found on the couch, authorities said.

Officers reportedly found a rolled cigarette with synthetic marijuana in the wallet and a small bag of meth on the couch, authorities noted.

"The area of the floor in which the baggie was located would have been between both Duffel and Wince as they were seated on the couch," the report noted.

Police also reportedly found a small glass pipe and a small pair of metal hemostats on the couch.

Duffel and Wince were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Wince was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

