Bicycle ride leads to arrest

A late night bicycle ride has put a woman behind bars on suspicion of drug charges, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Hanna Brewer of Paragould was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Greene County Deputy Hunter Wright said he saw Brewer riding a bicycle without any reflectors, going south on Vance Street in Paragould around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

"While speaking with Hanna, I noticed she could not stand still, she was rambling incoherent sentences and speaking really fast," Wright said.

Wright later found out Brewer was on probation and did a probation search, the report noted.

"Hanna pulled open her sweatshirt pocket and I could see a silver pipe like object with black tape on it," Wright said. "I asked Hanna what this item was and she stated she did not know. I told her it looked like a marijuana pipe and she stated she did not smoke weed."

Brewer then told Wright it was something called "pope", or synthetic marijuana. Brewer also told police she had a hypodermic syringe in her bra, Wright said.

