A-State celebrates 50th anniversary of university status

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

On Tuesday, students and staff celebrated the 50th anniversary of Arkansas State receiving university status.

Chancellor Doug Whitlock invited everyone to a reception in recognition of the 50th anniversary.

On Jan. 17, 1967, Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller signed legislation changing the name of the school in Jonesboro from Arkansas State College to Arkansas State University.

Ray Hall, former Student Government Association president, spoke at the event. He said he's proud of the overall growth of the school.

"The university has become a major university," he said. "We now have 12- to 13,000 students here on campus and many more in our branches, and even branches now in Mexico and other countries are being opened." 

