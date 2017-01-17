Eastern Craighead County residents sound off on courthouse

9 p.m., Jan. 23 UPDATE: A decision about the eastern district courthouse in Lake City was tabled Monday night, Craighead County Judge Ed Hill said, noting officials will meet Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Hill said the meeting will give elected officials an opportunity to discuss the issue.

There has been some discussion in recent days among residents from the eastern side of Craighead County over county services at the courthouse in Lake City.

Several of the residents have been voicing their concerns to County Judge Ed Hill. Hill has been keeping track of the phone calls coming into his office in Jonesboro.

Residents have said that as long as they can remember, employees at the Lake City courthouse have been able to handle jobs from filing court cases to assessing property.

However, a recent proposal has suggested assigning jobs to each employee at the Lake City courthouse. Residents have been happy with the work that has been done in the past and are unhappy with the possible changes. "It's quicker, more efficient and I think it would be an injustice to the eastern district," Brenda Hutcheson of Lake City said.

Region 8 News spoke with Hill's office Tuesday. Since late last week, there have been at least 150 calls from eastern district residents about the situation. An official in the office said only one person has spoken in favor of the change.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android