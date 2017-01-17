Trumann School Board fires teacher, letters released - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Trumann School Board fires teacher, letters released

Cannon Hoover (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office Cannon Hoover (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Trumann School Board fired teacher Canon Hoover during a specially called school board meeting Monday, according to Superintendent Myra Graham.

Graham told Region 8 News she recommended the termination of Hoover during the meeting.

Hoover was fired due to a personnel issue, Graham said.

An attorney for the Trumann School District says a letter was sent to Hoover detailing Graham's recommendation for firing him.

In it, Graham lists 11 reasons for the recommendation.

Among them, she states Hoover sent a female student repeated texts stating 'I love you.'

In addition, the texts contained sexually explicit language and requests for sexual acts from Hoover to be performed on him by the student.

The letter also showed Hoover instructed the student to delete all of his texts after he was placed on administrative leave.

Hoover was given 30 days to respond from the date the letter was sent and did not, according to the attorney. Therefore the board proceeded with terminating his contract on Monday.

Police arrested Hoover in December on suspicion of sending inappropriate text messages to a student.

Public documents show the man did write a letter addressing the district and the community of Trumann.

Read both letters below:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Alive After Five is back

    Alive After Five is back

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:10 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:18:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Thursday night was the start of another season of Alive After Five in Downtown Jonesboro.

    Thursday night was the start of another season of Alive After Five in Downtown Jonesboro.

  • Hoxie to continue increased mosquito spraying

    Hoxie to continue increased mosquito spraying

    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:55:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:06:42 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    The city of Hoxie had decided to continue their increased mosquito spraying this morning.

    The city of Hoxie had decided to continue their increased mosquito spraying this morning.

  • School to give away items Friday

    School to give away items Friday

    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:42:13 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:01:04 GMT
    Source: KAITSource: KAIT

    People in the Caraway area and elsewhere will have an opportunity Friday to pick up a little history.

    People in the Caraway area and elsewhere will have an opportunity Friday to pick up a little history.

    •   
Powered by Frankly