Trumann School Board fires teacher, letters released

The Trumann School Board fired teacher Canon Hoover during a specially called school board meeting Monday, according to Superintendent Myra Graham.

Graham told Region 8 News she recommended the termination of Hoover during the meeting.

Hoover was fired due to a personnel issue, Graham said.

An attorney for the Trumann School District says a letter was sent to Hoover detailing Graham's recommendation for firing him.

In it, Graham lists 11 reasons for the recommendation.

Among them, she states Hoover sent a female student repeated texts stating 'I love you.'

In addition, the texts contained sexually explicit language and requests for sexual acts from Hoover to be performed on him by the student.

The letter also showed Hoover instructed the student to delete all of his texts after he was placed on administrative leave.

Hoover was given 30 days to respond from the date the letter was sent and did not, according to the attorney. Therefore the board proceeded with terminating his contract on Monday.

Police arrested Hoover in December on suspicion of sending inappropriate text messages to a student.

Public documents show the man did write a letter addressing the district and the community of Trumann.

Read both letters below:

