WBC Softball Starts Season Ranked Fifth

Walnut Ridge Ark. - The NAIA released its’ 2017 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll on Tuesday afternoon and the Lady Eagles from Williams Baptist College came in ranked fifth. This is the team’s highest ranking since 2014 when they reached fourth.

The ranking comes on the heels of a 2016 season that saw the team win 40 games and finish seventh in the final NAIA poll. They won the American Midwest Conference Tournament championship after finishing in a tie for second in the regular season.

This gave the team an automatic berth into the NAIA National Tournament where they advanced to the World Series. The squad went 2-2 in the double-elimination tournament losing to top ranked and eventual champion Oklahoma City University.