Arkansas Welcomes Seven More Early Enrollees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head coach Bret Bielema has announced the addition of seven recent high school graduates who have enrolled and started the spring semester on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Kirby Adcock, offensive lineman Shan Clenin, outside linebacker Kyrei Fisher, cornerback Korey Hernandez, quarterback Daulton Hyatt, offensive lineman Dalton Wagner and running back Maleek Williams all officially became Razorbacks as University of Arkansas students returned for the spring semester.

The seven high school graduates join junior college transfers wide receiver Brandon Martin, wide receiver Jonathan Nance and tight end Jeremy Patton to give Arkansas 10 early enrollees. The 10 early enrollees hail from 10 different states while eight play on the offensive side of the ball.

Kirby Adcock

Offensive Lineman

6-5 | 300

Nashville, Ark. | Nashville HS

Twitter: @___Kirby79___

High School

Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Ranked as the No. 64 player at his position by 247Sports and No. 65 by ESPN … Tabbed the No. 4 player in the state of Arkansas by Rivals, No. 5 by 247Sports and No. 8 by ESPN with a grade of 76 … Rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the state of Arkansas by Scout … Can play all five positions up front … Primarily played tackle in high school … Coached by Mike Volarvich … Winner of the 2016 Willie Roaf Award, which is presented to the top Arkansas high school offensive lineman by the Little Rock Touchdown Club … Helped Nashville High School to an 11-1 record with a 7-0 mark in conference play in 2016 … Paved the way for Nashville to rush for 3,525 yards with a 9.1 per rush average and pass for 2,675 yards … Nashville averaged 293.8 yards rushing and 222.9 yards passing per game … Blocked for three different players who tallied 100-yard rushing games, combining for 13 … Nashville racked up 747 yards of total offense – including 269 yards and eight TDs on the ground – in its 91-63 win over Idabel … Added nine tackles on defense … Helped the Scrappers go 15-0 and win the state championship as a junior in 2015 … Chose the Razorbacks over Iowa State, Southern Miss and Arkansas State.

Personal

Born on March 15, 1999 … Son of Cindi and the late Max Adcock … Has four siblings: Tamara Smart, Alan Adcock, Kelsey Johnson and Kolten Johnson.

Shane Clenin

Offensive Lineman

6-6 | 295

Festus, Mo. | Jefferson HS

Twitter: @ShaneClenin

High School

Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the state of Missouri by Scout … Tabbed the No. 6 player in the state by ESPN and No. 8 by both 247Sports and Rivals … Ranked as the No. 59 player at his position in the class according to Scout, No. 68 by ESPN and No. 92 by 247Sports … Coached by Alex Rouggly … The first ever Division I signee from Jefferson High School … Led an offensive line that blocked for a rushing attack that totaled 3,700 yards in two years … Named to the all-conference first team and all-district second team as an offensive tackle in 2016 … Also earned a spot on the all-region first team as both an offensive and defensive tackle … Earned academic all-state honors for the third straight year … Played in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl Week in Atlanta on Dec. 29 … Helped the Blue Jays to a 6-4 record with a 4-2 mark in district play in 2016 … Racked up 60 pancake blocks … Paved the way for the offense to average 381 yards rushing per game … Recorded 33 total tackles, including four tackles for loss … Picked up all-conference, all-region, all-district and all-state honors as both an offensive and defensive tackle during his junior season in 2015 … Helped Jefferson HS to a Class 2 District runner-up finish … Earned all-conference and all-district status as a sophomore defensive lineman in 2014 … Also a three-year member of the track team and one-year member of the basketball team … Picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Indiana, Northwestern, Iowa State, New Mexico, Colorado State and others.

Personal

Born on March 26, 1999 … Son of Chris and Darla Clenin … Father, Chris, played football at Southeast Missouri State from 1985-88 … Has an older brother, Stefan.

Kyrei Fisher

Outside Linebacker

6-2 | 235

Tulsa, Okla. | Union City HS

Twitter: @King_Fisher30

High School

Consensus three-star prospect according to ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Tabbed the No. 14 player in the state of Oklahoma in the 247Sports Composite rankings … Rated the No. 11 prospect in Oklahoma by Rivals and No. 14 by 247Sports … Ranked the No. 49 outside linebacker in the 2017 class by Scout and No. 51 by Rivals … ESPN rated him the No. 20 player in Oklahoma … Two-year starter under head coach Kirk Fridrich and defensive coordinator Kyle Fridrich … Turned in 65 tackles and eight sacks as a senior in 2016 … Registered four sacks, including three in the first half, in the Class 6A Division I championship game to help Union HS defeat Norman North for its first state title since 2011 … Named to Scout’s All-Midlands team … Totaled 71 tackles and four sacks as a junior … Chose Arkansas over Texas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Colorado, Houston and others.

Personal

Born on Sept. 17, 1998 … Son of Kelly Sunday and Derrick Morris … Has five siblings: Darrean Fisher, Derek Morris, Devin Clayton, Keyaira Clayton and Amarion Tease.

Korey Hernandez

Cornerback

5-10 | 170

Atlanta, Ga. | Cedar Grove HS

Twitter: @_feed5

High School

Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Ranked the No. 65 player at his position by ESPN and No. 71 by Scout … Tabbed the No. 8 cornerback in the state of Georgia and No. 26 in the south by Scout … Rated the No. 91 player in the state by ESPN and No. 98 by Rivals … Started at defensive back and also contributed on special teams and wide receiver … Helped the Saints take home its first football state championship in Class AAA with a 30-18 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian, finishing the season with 13-2 overall record and a 6-1 mark in league play in 2016 … Finished senior season with 64 total tackles, 27 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three interceptions en route to earning all-region first-team honors … Totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards through the air, kick returns and punt returns … Scored three different ways in the team’s 40-0 win over Decatur Columbia as he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, caught a 29-yard TD pass and returned an interception 46 yards to the 15-yard line … Tallied six tackles, including one for loss, broke up two passes and recorded one interception in the team’s 28-3 victory over Jenkins … Had 85 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass break ups as a junior … Chose Arkansas over Iowa, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Wake Forest, South Florida and others.

Personal

Born on Nov. 10, 1998 … Son of Curtis Hernandez and Yolande Caine … Has three siblings: older brother Kyle Hernandez, younger sister Madison Hernandez, younger brother Joshua Bridges and younger brother Kenzo Holder … Cousin of Andre Brown Jr., who is a sophomore defensive back at Indiana … Cousin of Jordan Eastling, who is a freshman defensive back at Texas State.

Daulton Hyatt

Quarterback

6-4 | 180

Attala, Ala. | Etowah HS

Twitter: @Daulton_Hyatt

High School

Four-star prospect by ESPN … Rated the No. 9 pocket-passer and the No. 150 overall prospect in the nation by ESPN … Tabbed the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama by ESPN … The state of Alabama’s No. 1 quarterback in the class by Scout … Transferred from Arab (Ala.) High School to Etowah High for his senior season … Combined with his junior, sophomore and freshman seasons at Arab HS, he ended his prep career with 6,216 passing yards and 50 TDs to go along with 1,854 yards and 16 scores on the ground … Became the first high school player under Etowah head coach Drew Notes to sign a scholarship with an SEC program … Named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association 2016 All-State second team … Completed 66 percent of his passes (121 of 184) and threw for 2,240 yards with 25 touchdowns to five interceptions for Etowah as a senior … Finished with a 135.9 quarterback rating … Added 419 yards on the ground with five TDs on 74 rushes … Helped the Blue Devils finish second in Region 7 with a 9-3 record and an appearance in the second round of the 5A state playoffs … Completed 11 of 14 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 44-27 Class 5A playoff win over Mae Jemison … Was 7-of-15 passing for 187 yards and touchdowns of 66 and 49 yards while adding 68 rushing yards on 11 carries against No. 1 Scottsboro … Participated in the 2016 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Attended The Opening-Atlanta … Threw for 1,100 yards and five TDs as a junior at Arab … Also tallied 460 yards and two scores on the ground … Completed 163 of 256 passes for a 64 percent clip as a sophomore … Earned 6A Region 7 Offensive MVP honors after passing for 2,250 yards and 16 TDs to go along with 745 yards rushing and five TDs and leading Arab to a 7-4 record and a playoff berth … Also played basketball and baseball … Fielded scholarship offers from 17 FBS schools … Chose Arkansas over Louisville, Miami, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Maryland and others.

Personal

Born on April 7, 1998 … Son of Jeremy and Tennille Hyatt … Has a younger sister, Alexis.

Dalton Wagner

Offensive Lineman

6-9 | 315

Spring Grove, Ill. | Richmond Burton HS

Twitter: @DaltonWagner77

High School

Consensus three-star prospect according to ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … Rated the No. 256 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports … Tabbed a top 50 prospect at his position by 247Sports (No. 32) and Scout (No. 46) … Touted as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the state of Illinois according to Scout … Ranked as the No. 4 player in the state by 247Sports, No. 8 by Scout and No. 19 by ESPN … A three-year starter on the offensive line at Richmond-Burton … Coached by Pat Elder … Earned a spot on the Northwest Herald All-Area first team in 2016 for the second straight season … Named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4-A All-State team and All-Kishwaukee River Conference team … Helped Richmond-Burton to a 6-4 record with a 5-1 mark in conference play and the program’s 10th consecutive Class 4A playoff appearance in 2016 … Paved the way for the Rockets to score 30 or more points four times … Add 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a half-sack on defense in 2016 … Helped Richmond-Burton advance to the second round of the state playoffs in 2015 … Was one of 600 players selected to the 2016 U.S. Army All-American Combine in San Antonio … Chose Arkansas over Louisville, Utah, California, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Purdue and others.

Personal

Born on Oct. 5, 1998 … Son of Brad and Nancy Wagner … Father, Brad, is a former offensive lineman at Western Illinois … Has three siblings: Bryce, Melanie and Wyatt … Brother, Bryce, is a sophomore offensive lineman at Southern Illinois.

Maleek Williams

Running Back

6-0 | 230

Punta Gorda, Fla. | Charlotte HS

Twitter: @MaleekW_23

High School

Rated a four-star prospect and the No. 33 running back in the class of 2017 by ESPN with a scout grade of 80 … ESPN also tabbed him as the No. 57 player in the state of Florida … Ranked the No. 14 running back in Florida by Scout … Graded out as the No. 47 running back in the class in the 247Sports composite ranking … Coached by Binky Waldrop …Finished his career with 38 rushing touchdowns and eight 100-yard games … Named the Suncoast Sports All-Area Player of the Year as a senior in 2016 … Also named to the FACA All-District 18 Class 7A team … Rushed for an area-leading 1,294 yards with 24 touchdowns en route to leading Charlotte HS to their first state semifinal appearance since 2002 … Topped the 100-yard mark on the ground five times with seven multi-touchdown performances … As a junior, he rushed for 664 yards and 12 touchdowns behind Elijah Mack who is currently at South Florida … Chose Arkansas over Tennessee, Oregon, Kentucky, North Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, South Florida, Minnesota, Purdue and others.

Personal

Born on November 3, 1998 … Son of Michelle Stanford and Cosmo Williams … Has a younger brother Chad.