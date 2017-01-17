Lyon Mens Wrestling: Webber Named AMC Wrester of Week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For the second time this season Lyon College’s Connor Webber has been named to the American Midwest Conference’s (AMC) Wrestler of the Week award. He earned the award for the week ending January 15, the conference office announced late Monday.

This was the third week in a row and for the fourth time in the last five award periods which the award went to a member of the Scots’ squad. Webber was named the AMC’s Wrestler of the Week for the second time this season, also corralling the award for the week ending Dec. 4, 2016.

Webber, a 174-pound junior from Houston, Texas, entered the week unranked, and he made the most of his only match of the week. He took a 14-4 decision from Williams Baptist College’s Ryan Whittle – the 10th ranked wrestler in the 174-pound weight class in the NAIA. Webber is now 31-19 on the season, and he has recorded 17 victories by pin.

Other Lyon College wrestlers who have earned the AMC weekly honor include junior Jacob Hill (week ending Dec. 18, 2016) and senior Troy Mercer (week ending Jan. 8, 2017).

The Scots are now 6-10 on the season in dual competition and 1-2 against American Midwest Conference competition after falling to Williams Baptist College, 46-7, last week. They will be on the road today (Tuesday) at 3 p.m. to face Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Mo. in the final regular season conference dual.

The AMC Postseason Men’s Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, at Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge, Ark.