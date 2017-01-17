Jackson County authorities look to crack down on delinquent fines

If you owe felony fines in Jackson County, officials want to have a talk with you.

Jackson County Circuit Clerk Stacie Sullivan said Tuesday that a new policy has been created to allow her office to seek arrest warrants for people who owe money from felony fines and court costs.

Sullivan said the warrants can be sought if the person is 60 days delinquent on paying their fines. If a person does not pay fines, they can face jail, additional fines and fees, contempt of court and having their driver's license suspended.

The Jackson County Circuit Clerk's office in Newport will also be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to give people an opportunity to come in early to pay the fines.

