Jonesboro council committee tables discussion over pot-bellied pigs

A proposed ordinance dealing with pot-bellied pigs was tabled Tuesday night before a Jonesboro City Council committee in order to give council members an opportunity to review the issue again.

The Jonesboro City Council's Public Safety Committee discussed the ordinance for nearly an hour. Under the ordinance, pot-bellied pigs could not be kept in multi-family and commercial areas of town and owners could only own two of the animals.

The animals would also have to be licensed with the city, for up to one year at a time, with the animals being spayed or neutered between eight and 12 weeks of age, under the proposal.

However, council member Chris Moore, who serves on the committee, asked to amend several parts of the ordinance due to a lack of clarity. Jonesboro Animal Control officer Larry Rogers said the proposal would create a problem for his department, with compliance costs, keeping databases and the cost of housing pigs in the same area where many of the city's stray dogs and cats are kept.

Danna Barkley has supported the pot-bellied pig issue since last year.

She said the animals are part of her family, noting she felt devastated after animal control officers went to her home.

Barkley has also worked to save her animals, Fern and Wilbur. Last year, she said a petition drive to keep the animals drew support from all over town.

“I mean it would just be a relief,” Barkley said. “It would be a tremendous relief when this is all said and done and we are able to keep Wilbur and Fern and keep our family together.”

Council members discussed the issue Nov. 15, keeping a ban in place.

Committee members plan to look at the issue again at either a special meeting or a regular meeting. The committee is set to meet again Feb. 21.

In other action, council members approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the procedures for amending textual provisions and a change in boundary in a zoning district for zoning projects and a contract for softball player Jennie Finch to have a clinic in Jonesboro Nov. 4 and 5.

