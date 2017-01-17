Hardy approves 2017 budget, mayor responds - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hardy approves 2017 budget, mayor responds

Hardy City Hall (Source: KAIT) Hardy City Hall (Source: KAIT)
HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

It was a short meeting Tuesday night as Hardy council members approved the city's 2017 budget as well as discussed the city's police and fire department budgets. 

After the meeting, Mayor Jason Jackson said the investigation into the town's former police chief, Scott Rose, is still ongoing. Jackson said city officials are working to finalize their audit of Rose and will contact Arkansas State Police soon after, asking them to investigate. 

Jackson said Jan. 5 that Rose was terminated due to "insubordination, fraudulent behavior and abuse of a position of authority."  Rose, who had served as Department of Public Safety Director for ten months, countered that he had been fired after he refused to resign from his position.

Jackson said he had tried to reach out to Rose over a six-day period after noticing some discrepancies, including a large fuel bill attached to Rose's name. However, Rose said every time Jackson had tried to get in touch with him, he was either working on a major case or was sick. He also said he did not trust Jackson and wanted the city treasurer to be present during any conversation about the discrepancies. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Alive After Five is back

    Alive After Five is back

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:10 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:18:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Thursday night was the start of another season of Alive After Five in Downtown Jonesboro.

    Thursday night was the start of another season of Alive After Five in Downtown Jonesboro.

  • Hoxie to continue increased mosquito spraying

    Hoxie to continue increased mosquito spraying

    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:55:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:06:42 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    The city of Hoxie had decided to continue their increased mosquito spraying this morning.

    The city of Hoxie had decided to continue their increased mosquito spraying this morning.

  • School to give away items Friday

    School to give away items Friday

    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:42:13 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:01:04 GMT
    Source: KAITSource: KAIT

    People in the Caraway area and elsewhere will have an opportunity Friday to pick up a little history.

    People in the Caraway area and elsewhere will have an opportunity Friday to pick up a little history.

    •   
Powered by Frankly