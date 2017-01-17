Hardy approves 2017 budget, mayor responds

It was a short meeting Tuesday night as Hardy council members approved the city's 2017 budget as well as discussed the city's police and fire department budgets.

After the meeting, Mayor Jason Jackson said the investigation into the town's former police chief, Scott Rose, is still ongoing. Jackson said city officials are working to finalize their audit of Rose and will contact Arkansas State Police soon after, asking them to investigate.

Jackson said Jan. 5 that Rose was terminated due to "insubordination, fraudulent behavior and abuse of a position of authority." Rose, who had served as Department of Public Safety Director for ten months, countered that he had been fired after he refused to resign from his position.

Jackson said he had tried to reach out to Rose over a six-day period after noticing some discrepancies, including a large fuel bill attached to Rose's name. However, Rose said every time Jackson had tried to get in touch with him, he was either working on a major case or was sick. He also said he did not trust Jackson and wanted the city treasurer to be present during any conversation about the discrepancies.

