Crimestoppers: Police still seeking suspect in double murder

Two lives taken and still no arrests in the case.

Crimestoppers is offering top dollar for the tip that can solve a double-murder.



Jonesboro police say Kenny Coleman and Charles Jones were found dead in the home on Miller Street in Jonesboro in late December.

The two men were acquaintances but nothing else has been released.

If you have a tip that can solve this double murder, you will get money and you will remain anonymous. Call in the tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

We have a fresh look at an old case. New images this week of a woman suspected of cashing forged checks. According to JPD, the woman seen here in the large dark sunglasses is suspected of depositing and cashing forged checks. The detective on the case says it happened twice in a 30-minute span in late October.

In the report, it says the suspect deposited two checks worth $800 each and withdrew $300 in cash each time. She allegedly did it at two different banks in town. The name the suspect gave was Nicole Nowicki. It's a name JPD has not been able to verify as her real name.

If you can make the ID, it's worth cash. You can Crimestoppers with your tip at 935-STOP.

Here is who we have this week on Warrant watch.

Syltia Flakes only has two warrants. Both are for failing to appear. The failure to appears are for failing to appear to serve time in jail on a possession and theft charge.

She's paired with Joslyn Gray. She has nine warrants, eight of them are for non-payment of fines.

If you know where police can find Syltia Flakes or Joslyn Gray, that information is worth money. You can call in your tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP or text it.

