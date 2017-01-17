Crime victim notification bill stalls in House committee

A bill to notify crime victims of people set to be released from mental health facilities had trouble in a state House committee Tuesday in Little Rock, being tabled until the financial cost is known.

According to a report from KARK, the bill's sponsor and a crime victim are hopeful the bill will become law.

The House Judiciary Committee heard the bill, House Bill 1045, sponsored by Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro. Under the bill, crime victims would be notified at least 30 days before a person would be released. The bill was inspired by a May 2014 incident involving Lauren Hannah.

Hannah told the committee and KARK that the situation was harrowing.

"I really didn't think I was going to survive that attack," Hannah said.

However, committee members were concerned about the overall financial cost, including $650,000 to install computer programs.

