Crime victim notification bill stalls in House committee - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crime victim notification bill stalls in House committee

Rep. Brandt Smith (Source: Arkansas State House) Rep. Brandt Smith (Source: Arkansas State House)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A bill to notify crime victims of people set to be released from mental health facilities had trouble in a state House committee Tuesday in Little Rock, being tabled until the financial cost is known.

According to a report from KARK, the bill's sponsor and a crime victim are hopeful the bill will become law.

The House Judiciary Committee heard the bill, House Bill 1045, sponsored by Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro. Under the bill, crime victims would be notified at least 30 days before a person would be released. The bill was inspired by a May 2014 incident involving Lauren Hannah.

Hannah told the committee and KARK that the situation was harrowing.  

"I really didn't think I was going to survive that attack," Hannah said. 

However, committee members were concerned about the overall financial cost, including $650,000 to install computer programs. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Alive After Five is back

    Alive After Five is back

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:10 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:18:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Thursday night was the start of another season of Alive After Five in Downtown Jonesboro.

    Thursday night was the start of another season of Alive After Five in Downtown Jonesboro.

  • Hoxie to continue increased mosquito spraying

    Hoxie to continue increased mosquito spraying

    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:55:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:06:42 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    The city of Hoxie had decided to continue their increased mosquito spraying this morning.

    The city of Hoxie had decided to continue their increased mosquito spraying this morning.

  • School to give away items Friday

    School to give away items Friday

    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:42:13 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:01:04 GMT
    Source: KAITSource: KAIT

    People in the Caraway area and elsewhere will have an opportunity Friday to pick up a little history.

    People in the Caraway area and elsewhere will have an opportunity Friday to pick up a little history.

    •   
Powered by Frankly