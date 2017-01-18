New Year's resolution sparks MO woman's body transformation

When a new year rolls around, some people go into it saying “new year, new me.”

A Region 8 woman did just that and is on the path to continuing her weight loss journey.

Holcomb, MO native Brenda Blue started her journey on Jan. 26, 2015, weighing in at 390 pounds. She had to use a cane to get around.

She struggled with several medical conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, lupus, seizures and a daily regimen of at least 10 different medications.

“My kids were basically taking care of me instead of me taking care of them,” Blue said. “I knew I had to do something and not only for my family but for myself because my health just kept deteriorating and going downhill.”

So she decided to take action and take a fitness class at Will Power Studio in Kennett.

Blue said the owner, Will, was the only one who was willing to help her at the time.

She signed up and went in for her first session on the elliptical machine the next day.

“Most people only do like two minutes when they start out, I did four,” Blue said. “When I got ready to step off, I fell and the machine was coming down on top of me. A friend of mine and my daughter and her boyfriend came and helped Will get me up and when I left, his first thought was she’ll never be back.”

Little did he know, that moment was a defining one for Blue, giving her the strength and determination to come back the next day stronger, better, and prepared to take on her next challenge.

All that hard work paid off. Blue dropped 159 pounds in nearly two years.

She is now off all her medications and no longer has issues with diabetes or high blood pressure and her lupus is in remission.

Of course, diet goes hand in hand with nutrition and after doing some research, Blue decided following a ketogenic diet was best for her.

The ketogenic diet includes high fat, moderate protein, and low carbohydrates.

“I love it because you stay full and you feel satisfied,” Blue said. “They’ve used this diet for years with kids that have epilepsy. This is the first diet they used with diabetics before medicine came out. It’s been around for years, it’s just now making a comeback.”

Brenda and her husband James workout together and their progress inspired their 18- and 21-year-old daughters to begin their own fitness journey.

“I don’t plan on quitting,” Blue said. “It’s in me now, it’s in my blood. It’s just a part of me.”

She's set a new goal of losing another 70 pounds this year.

Blue is currently studying to become a personal trainer with hopes of helping people.

