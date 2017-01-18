Bill filed to help lower Arkansas prison costs

After two years of looking at the growing prison system in Arkansas, a bill was filed to make changes and lower costs.

According to a report by KATV, Senator Jeremy Hutchinson filed a bill to create the Criminal Justice Efficiency and Safety Act of 2017.

The bill potentially allows those on parole or probation who fail drug tests or fail to show up to a meeting to go to a community corrections facility rather than the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Hutchinson told KATV it would save money, but not everyone who studied the prison system agrees it’s the right bill.

