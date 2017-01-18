Trailer factory announces closure, 92 jobs lost

7:30 p.m. UPDATE: Kennett residents said Wednesday afternoon that they were shocked by the decision of Manac Trailers USA to close its facility in Kennett, effective Thursday.

A resident said he went through the same issue several years ago.

"When I worked at ARI in Kennett, another factory, we went through it every day. We couldn't figure out what we were going to do, if the plant was going to close or move. Now, they're going through it, I can only imagine how they feel. because I've been through it too," James Kullin said.

Manac Trailers USA announced Wednesday it will cease operations at its Kennett plant immediately.

A company representative told Region 8 News the plant, located at 1240 Riggs St., will close on Thursday.

A company representative told Kennett Mayor Bob Hancock that 92 jobs will be lost with the closure.

According to Hancock, the company said the "lack of workforce in the area," was the reason for the closing.

Hancock tells Region 8 News the company told him they planned on consolidating with the plant in Oran, Missouri.

We've put in several requests to speak to someone at the company, and they've said they will get back to us later Wednesday.

Manac manufactures semi-trailers, including flatbeds and specialty trailers like dumps, grain hoppers, and low beds, according to its website.

