Police searching for man who robbed convenience store

Kennett police are investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

Around 10:47 p.m. Tuesday an African-American man dressed in black and wearing a ski mask robbed Casey’s General Store, 1117 St. Francis, at gunpoint.

Store employees told police the man pulled out a pistol and demanded the money.

After stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the store on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

