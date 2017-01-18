Food truck rolls out new dining option to A-State campus

Arkansas State students and faculty have a new dining option on campus with wheels.

Howl on Wheels officially opened its windows this semester as the first food truck on the campus of Arkansas State University.

Adam Simmons, general manager of campus dining, said the food truck was the best option when trying to limit food deserts across campus.

“Where it's too far to walk and get back to your class or your office in a quick enough time to eat lunch or breakfast or anything like that,” Simmons said.

Because it's mobile, Simmons said they can reach a greater number of students and faculty at various times of day.

The food truck menu centers around southern favorites.

“Burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and some different wraps,” Simmons said.

While quick and easy, Howl on Wheels also caters to a student’s wallet.

“We’ve eliminated the use of cash completely with the food truck, so it’s flex dollars, express dollars, and credit and debit cards,” Simmons said.

The food truck is even being considered for other A-State events.

“It also opens us up for football games, rugby matches, places and sports that don’t have concession stands,” Simmons said. “This is a mobile concession stand as well.”

Howl on Wheels is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

You can follow @HowlOnWheels on Twitter to find out its daily location around campus.

