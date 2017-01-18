Officers arrest four people following citizen's tip

Deputies, acting on a citizen’s tip, arrested four people Tuesday morning on a variety of drug charges.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said deputies with his office, along with officers from the Mountain Home Police Department and 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force went to a home in the 200-block of Cochran Driven in Mountain Home after receiving a tip that a person wanted for questioning about a theft was there.

When officers arrived with a search warrant, they were met by 56-year-old Brenda Lynn Barnes who initially refused to open the door, Montgomery said.

As they talked to Barnes, officers reported seeing several people inside the home “attempting to disperse and hide.”

After several minutes, Barnes agreed to let the officers inside.

“She told them that only she and a 16-year-old juvenile were there and denied anyone else being present,” Montgomery said.

Officers subsequently found Steven Dennis Dixon, 50; Amanda Elizabeth Estes, 33; and Kenneth Wayne Amerson, 41, hiding in a garage adjoining the home.

During a search of the home, investigators reported finding approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine, two ounces of marijuana, 9 acetaminophen/hydrocodone bitartrate pills, multiple loaded and used syringes, and multiple sets of digital scales.

Montgomery said officers also found multiple smoking devices, torches, and baggies used for packaging controlled substances.

“In all, more than 40 unique items of evidence were seized from the residence, including a quantity of cash,” the sheriff said.

Officers arrested all four adults and took them to the Baxter County Detention Center.

Steven Dennis Dixon, 50, Mountain Home is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver-Felony

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance-Felony

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver-Felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)-Felonies

Possession of drug paraphernalia-Misdemeanor

Hindering apprehension-Misdemeanor

Habitual offender-Penalty enhancement

Brenda Lynn Barnes, 56, Mountain Home, is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver-Felony

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance-Felony

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver-Felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)-Felonies

Possession of drug paraphernalia-Misdemeanor

Hindering apprehension-Misdemeanor

Kenneth Wayne Amerson, 41, Mountain Home, is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver-Felony

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance-Felony

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver-Felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts)-Felonies

Possession of drug paraphernalia-Misdemeanor

Hindering apprehension-Misdemeanor

Amanda Elizabeth Estes, 33, Mountain Home, is being held on $10,000 bond on the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver-Felony

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance-Felony

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver-Felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts)-Felonies

Possession of drug paraphernalia-Misdemeanor

Hindering apprehension-Misdemeanor

Gross neglect of parental duty resulting in delinquency-Unclassified offense

All four suspects are scheduled to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on Jan. 26.

Officers also arrested the 16-year-old juvenile on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession and turned him over to Baxter County Juvenile Services.

