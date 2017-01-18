Card skimming device found at gas pump

Police are informing those who bought gas at a West Memphis station to watch their card balances after a skimmer was discovered.

Capt. Joe Baker of the West Memphis Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday a card skimmer was found installed on a pump at the Exxon at 1700 North Missouri St.

A pump maintenance worker discovered it during a routine check.

Baker stated the machine appeared to be used to capture credit card information.

The device was seized and will be forensically examined to determine compromised card information.

“At this time we do not have any specific information regarding cards that were possibly compromised by this device," Baker said in the release.

Customers of that gas station are urged to watch their accounts for any unusual activity.

“If we are able to obtain specific information on compromised credit cards we will attempt to contact those card holders with this information," Baker said.

