Shoplifters scoot out of store with hoverboards

Shoplifters scoot out of store with hoverboards

Razor Hovertrax 2.0
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are searching for four thieves who skated out the door of a local store with $2,800 worth of hoverboards.

Two men and two women walked out of Academy Sports, 2800 Parkwood, Tuesday night with seven Razor Hovertrax 2.0 self-balancing scooters, valued at $400 each, police said.

The initial incident report said the two men, each with a shopping cart loaded with the hoverboards, approached the customer service desk near the exit while the two women went out to their car.

Surveillance video showed one of the men ask the cashier for a price check while the other man pushed his cart out the door. The other man then followed with his cart.

The video showed the suspects load the hoverboards into a silver Ford Escape with temporary tags and drive away from the store. They were last seen heading south on Red Wolf Boulevard.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

