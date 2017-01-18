Woman charged with stealing $29,000 from employer

A woman faces felony theft charges after Jonesboro police say she stole tens of thousands of dollars from a local auto finance company.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge Phelicia Nicole Henry, 34, of Lewisville, with theft of $25,000 or more, a Class B felony.

Court documents said Henry worked in the repossessions department at Superior Auto Financial, 3207 E. Nettleton.

As part of her job duties, Henry would routinely ask the company’s accountants for court fees in the form of money orders. She used the money orders to pay legal fees to the court, the affidavit stated.

In March 2015, the company hired an attorney to do the job Henry had been doing.

The following month, Henry began sending emails to the accountants requesting they send checks to her for the fees, even though it was no longer her job, police allege.

Investigators say she sent “several emails” to the accounts from April 2015 through July 2016, requesting court cost fees.

According to the affidavit, the checks sent to her during that time totaled $29,341.

Police say Henry cashed all of the checks and used them for her personal use.

During an interview with detectives, Henry reportedly admitted to requesting the unauthorized checks. She said she used the money to pay her bills.

After reviewing the affidavit, Boling scheduled Henry to appear in circuit court on Feb. 28 and released her on her own recognizance.

