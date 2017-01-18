Man found dead in Carroll County home, 17-year-old arrested

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Carroll County authorities say a man has been found dead inside a home in Carroll County and a 17-year-old has been arrested in the case.

The sheriff's office said in a statement to reporters that deputies found 21-year-old Alex Santiago dead inside his home near Berryville on Tuesday. Investigators say Santiago had trauma to his body, but a cause and manner of death would be determined by the state medical examiner.

The 17-year-old was later arrested on charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder and arson.

Sheriff's Maj. George Frye said the attempted murder and arson charges are from a previous incident, but declined to provide further details.

