Medical Marijuana Commission working on rules

The commission in charge of implementing policy over the state's new medical marijuana law is moving one step closer to having the rules and regulations set before a deadline later this year.

According to NBC affiliate KARK in Little Rock, the Medical Marijuana Commission met Tuesday night. The discussion at the meeting centered around the location of the 32 marijuana dispensaries in the state.

Officials discussed several options including population and placing the dispensaries in counties that approved the constitutional amendment. Officials also discussed a "scoring method" for people wanting to apply to run the facilities.

However, officials said the debate over policy is in its early stages.

"The hardest part about being a commissioner is really trying to get your hands around what the best practices are. Obviously, this is a new industry. Lots of different states do it lots of different ways. It's really trying to make sure we get the best of the best for Arkansas," Commissioner Travis Story said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android