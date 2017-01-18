Bill introduced to allow alcohol beverage sales on Christmas

It may soon be legal to purchase alcoholic beverages on Christmas Day, according to a bill filed Wednesday in Little Rock.

House Bill 1216, sponsored by Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, would repeal Arkansas Code 3-3-211, which bans the sales. The bill is also co-sponsored by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock.

Under current law, anyone who sells intoxicating alcoholic liquors on Christmas Day can be found guilty of a Class B misdemeanor.

According to the state legislative website, the bill has not been sent to a legislative committee.

