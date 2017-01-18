Bill introduced to allow alcohol beverage sales on Christmas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bill introduced to allow alcohol beverage sales on Christmas

Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood (Source: Arkansas State House) Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood (Source: Arkansas State House)
Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock (Source: Arkansas State Senate) Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock (Source: Arkansas State Senate)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

It may soon be legal to purchase alcoholic beverages on Christmas Day, according to a bill filed Wednesday in Little Rock.

House Bill 1216, sponsored by Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, would repeal Arkansas Code 3-3-211, which bans the sales. The bill is also co-sponsored by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock. 

Under current law, anyone who sells intoxicating alcoholic liquors on Christmas Day can be found guilty of a Class B misdemeanor. 

According to the state legislative website, the bill has not been sent to a legislative committee. 

