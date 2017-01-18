Volunteer firefighters to get free hunting and fishing licenses, - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Volunteer firefighters to get free hunting and fishing licenses, under new bill

Rep. David Branscum, R-Marshall (Source: Arkansas State House) Rep. David Branscum, R-Marshall (Source: Arkansas State House)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

The state's volunteer firefighters would be eligible to receive free hunting and fishing licenses, under a bill filed Wednesday in the Arkansas legislature. 

Rep. David Branscum, R-Marshall, filed House Bill 1217 at the Capitol. According to the bill, the bill would amend state law on the issue.

A volunteer firefighter would have to "actively engage in fire suppression, rescue, pump operation and other firefighter activity," receive less than $5,000 in compensation a year and have to complete at least one year of continuous service as a volunteer firefighter in order to be eligible for the permits. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission would also work to adopt the rules to implement the law. 

The permits would be renewable for each year of continuous service that the person works as a volunteer firefighter, according to the bill.

