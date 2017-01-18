Man who operated Little Rock brothel sentenced for lying

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Little Rock man who prosecutors say ran a brothel out of his home has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for lying to the Social Security Administration about his ability to work.

Online court documents show 61-year-old Gary Lemond Shorter was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison. Shorter pleaded guilty in April to making a false statement to the Social Security Administration in exchange for a second, identical count being dismissed.

Prosecutors say Shorter had received Social Security disability benefits since 2011 after making false statements that he was unable to work when he was operating a strip club and a brothel out of his Little Rock home that was known as "the Cat House."

