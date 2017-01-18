Newport School District plans for new renovations - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Newport School District plans for new renovations

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

The Newport School Board conducted a meeting on Tuesday to discuss their plan for facilities over the next year or so. 

According to Superintendent Larry Bennett, the district has plans to do new renovations in various areas on campus.

"We've done a lot of other renovations to bring this campus up to standard as required by the state," he said. "But our plan right now for our fieldhouse project is in the drawing stages right now with our architect and engineers."

Bennett also said they've discussed doing new renovations on the school's restrooms, which are outdated.

The school will also get a new concession stand.

"Those plans have to be submitted to the Department of Education for Facilities and Transportation," he said. "Also, the fire marshals. Everyone has to approve the plans and then the work will begin."

However, Bennett said the school will not have brand new facilities, built from the ground up. Bennett also says they plan to replace the school's sidewalks and take care of some drainage problems.

He said once these new plans of renovation are approved, they will begin construction by the first of August.

