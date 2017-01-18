Holcomb students make basketball team's dream come true

Holcomb students have transformed a storage closet piled with old jerseys, balls, and junk for 20 years, making the boys basketball team’s dream come true.

The Holcomb High School varsity basketball team wanted a locker room. They looked to the storage closet, but because of its condition, they never thought it could be used.

That is until they proved themselves wrong.

“We basically shared a locker room with all the P.E. students and everybody that used it,” Matt Casper, one of the team’s coaches said. “Now they have an area to call their own.”

The agriculture department, students, coaches and even parents helped turn the cluttered space into a locker room.

First, they cleared out the area, then the agriculture department executed the team’s vision. They built several wooden lockers, fitting perfectly in the small space.

In true hornet pride, they painted the new locker room in school colors, school officials said.

The project that once seemed impossible became real.

The athletes told Region 8 News it may not be much and the space may seem like a simple boy’s locker room, but to the team, it is more than just simple.

“I'm going to be able to remember this for the rest of my life,” Alec McDaniel, a varsity basketball player said. “Just coming in here and understanding and knowing that we put a lot of work into something and there was an actual result, it means a lot. This is going to probably be here forever, and so every team from now on is going to get to experience this locker room, and there's going to be a lot of memories made in this room and we started that.”



On Wednesday, Region 8 News visited the locker room. The players had their practice jerseys lined neatly in their individual locker, shoes stacked neatly and water bottles close by.

