Jaylen Bacon Named Sun Belt Conference Track Athlete of The Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (1/18/17) – Arkansas State track and field junior sprinter Jaylen Bacon was named the Sun Belt Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.

Bacon set the school record in the 60-meter dash, flashing a time of 6.62 seconds to take first place at the Kentucky Invitational last weekend, his eighth career first place finish in the 55-meter or 60-meter dash. The time ranks Bacon second nationally after the first few weeks of competition in the indoor season. This is his sixth career weekly honor from the Sun Belt Conference.

The Red Wolves return to competition this weekend at the Gladstein Invite in Bloomington, Ind. Competition gets underway Friday at Indiana University.