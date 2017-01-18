WBC Wrestling Stays in NAIA Top 10

Walnut Ridge, Ark. - The NAIA released their fifth NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll on Wednesday afternoon. For the fifth straight time, the Williams Baptist College Eagles found themselves ranked in the top 10, as they came in tied for ninth in this latest edition.

For a complete poll, click here.

Eight individual Eagles landed in the top 16 for their weight classes. Leading the way was Tyler Fraley who ranks at the top of the 141 lb. division. Demetrius Thomas (285 lb.) and Zach Revier (157 lb.) are ranked eighth in their divisions. While, Jeffrey Haley (11), Keion McVay (13), Josh Chiles (13), Tanner Irwin (14), Patrick Grigsby (15) all remain ranked.

For a complete list of individual rankings, click here.

The team's dual record on the season sits at 13-2. They are undefeated in the American Midwest Conference. They will participate in the Missouri Valley Invitational on Jan. 20-21, in Marshall, Mo. After that, Williams will host the AMC Tournament at the Southerland-Mabee Center in Walnut Ridge. The matches will begin at 9 a.m., on Jan. 28.