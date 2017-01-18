Donation helps with non-profit's mobile unit project - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Donation helps with non-profit's mobile unit project

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Because of a generous donation from the Simmons First Foundation with Simmons Bank, a Jonesboro non-profit will be able to serve families on a mobile level.

Officials with Arkansas Early Learning, Inc. were given a $25,000 check for their Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Unit project, Lauren Isbell of the non-profit said. 

The project will be able to travel throughout the state providing basic health and dental screenings to children and families in early head start services and the community.

During the presentation, cake and refreshments were available to those who attended.

Isbell said the organization is thankful for the Simmons First Foundation’s support and they look forward to having the unit up and running as soon as possible.

