Local church helping people in need

The First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro has found a unique way to help people who may not be able to walk or even are confined to a bed.

The church in downtown Jonesboro has collected medical supplies for people in need for the past eight years. Senior Pastor John Miles said the church's Care Ministries saw the need.

Miles said the church is helping to fill a need when government programs like Medicaid are not covering as much of the funding for medical supplies as in recent years. The church has several storage areas with wheelchairs, hospital beds, and crutches among other supplies.

Miles said the church helps hundreds of people each year and would like to help more people in need.

"As many people as possible and it's certainly not a Methodist deal we want to help all people of all religions and no religions. If they have a need, we are glad to help," Miles said.

People interested in helping the program can call the church office at (870) 932-3226.

