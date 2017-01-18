One-way streets to make downtown less congested

To prevent traffic congestion in downtown Harrisburg, the mayor is starting the new year by making one-way streets around the Poinsett County Courthouse.

“These streets were not made to support the amount of parking and large vehicles we have coming through here at times so now this should make our downtown area safer to drive,” Harrisburg Mayor Randy Mills said.

Mills said this was made a reality after an ordinance was passed last year to make Main, Court, Market, and East streets one-way streets.

The $2,500 project will not only make traffic flow more smoothly downtown, but it will also make way for more parking spaces to be added.

“We can gain more diagonal parking rather than parallel parking so it will be good for our business,” said Mills. “We want downtown to be more business friendly anyways so this will definitely help I think.”

Mills said city workers have been drilling holes for posts and have ordered the one-way signs. He also said they plan to re-stripe the parking spaces as well.

The change in route is expected to take place within the next two weeks, but Mills said he understands it will take some time for residents to get used to the changes.

“I know people have lived here all of their lives and that they are not going to all of a sudden start going the right way, so we are going to be careful at first,” said Mills. “We are not going to go out and start writing citations for people going the wrong way, but we will give them friendly warning.”

