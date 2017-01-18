Latest scam: You'll get your money back

It’s a new spin on the old ‘jury duty’ scam, officials said Wednesday

The new angle this time comes when the person on the other line says you will be reimbursed for your costs.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd wants to alert everyone that the scam is making the rounds in Craighead County. As of Wednesday, Boyd said nearly 10 people had called to complain about the calls.

Boyd says the scammer tells potential victims that they have missed jury duty and a warrant will be sworn out if the victim doesn’t pay up.

Your cost? $400.

To get out of it, the scammer instructs the potential victim to go to Walgreens and send $400 through a Greendot card. After that is done, the scammer tells them they can go to the County Clerk’s office and get reimbursed, authorities said.

Sheriff Boyd says, no one has filed a report saying they’ve fallen for it. But Boyd added, sometimes people who were ripped off are too embarrassed to file a report.

Boyd says, if you get this call, just hang up.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android