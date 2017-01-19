Company encourages customers to 'Slam the Scam'

A southern Missouri power company is urging its customers to “Slam the Scam.”

According to a post on the Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative Facebook page, scammers are targeting its customers.

HOEC said some of its corporate members have received calls from people claiming to be with the company.

The company encourages anyone who may receive this type of call to simply slam down the phone and call the company.

“We call this ‘Slam the Scam,'” the company posted on Facebook.

When you call HOEC, a service representative will verify if it was the company that called.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android