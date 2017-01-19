UPDATE: Ritter service outage resolved

Ritter Communications has restored service to several communities.

Those with Ritter should have services running normally as of Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the company.

A fiber optic cable which runs under the St. Francis River near Payneway was reportedly damaged which caused the outage earlier in the day.

Ritter did not immediately know the cause of the damage.

The outage affected Bono, Brookland, Cash, Cherry Valley, Fisher, Grubbs, Harrisburg, Hickory Ridge, Horseshoe Loop, Lake City, Lunsford, Swifton, Trumann, Tulot, and Weiner.

Customers still experiencing problems with their service should call Ritter at 888-659-6009 for assistance.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android