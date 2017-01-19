Man wanted for breaking into home Christmas morning - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man wanted for breaking into home Christmas morning

(Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A game camera caught a man breaking into a home Christmas morning. Now investigators need the public’s help identifying.

The burglary occurred at approximately 5 a.m. Dec. 25 at a home in the 200-block of Baxter County Road 900 in Midway, according to Sheriff John Montgomery.

A game camera captured a photograph of the suspect, who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, wearing a coat and cap.

A neighbor told sheriff’s deputies he also saw a white Ford pickup truck with no tailgate pull into the residence around the time of the burglary.

Anyone who with information about this burglary or who can identify the suspect should call Investigator Roger Pike at the sheriff’s office, 870-425-7000.

