City of Jonesboro fires IT director; employee files appeal

The City of Jonesboro has fired their director of information systems.

According to Director of Communications for the City of Jonesboro Bill Campbell, Erick Woodruff was terminated from his position on Jan. 9.

The reason for the firing was not given to Region 8 News.

We did learn that Woodruff has appealed his firing.

He's set to appear before a hearing with Mayor Harold Perrin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

According to Campbell, the director of information systems is essentially the IT director. In essence, he's the information technology guru for the entire city. He implements and oversees all the technology systems and security.

Region 8 News has sent the City of Jonesboro a Freedom of Information Act request for the reasoning behind the termination, but the city denied the request citing privileged information pending the outcome of the appeal process.

We will continue to seek more information.

