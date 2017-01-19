City of Jonesboro fires IT director; employee files appeal - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City of Jonesboro fires IT director; employee files appeal

Erick Woodruff (Source: KAIT) Erick Woodruff (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The City of Jonesboro has fired their director of information systems.

According to Director of Communications for the City of Jonesboro Bill Campbell, Erick Woodruff was terminated from his position on Jan. 9. 

The reason for the firing was not given to Region 8 News. 

We did learn that Woodruff has appealed his firing. 

He's set to appear before a hearing with Mayor Harold Perrin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. 

According to Campbell, the director of information systems is essentially the IT director. In essence, he's the information technology guru for the entire city. He implements and oversees all the technology systems and security.

Region 8 News has sent the City of Jonesboro a Freedom of Information Act request for the reasoning behind the termination, but the city denied the request citing privileged information pending the outcome of the appeal process. 

We will continue to seek more information.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Trump tells 'dreamers' to rest easy, targets criminals

    Trump tells 'dreamers' to rest easy, targets criminals

    Saturday, April 22 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-04-22 21:53:14 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-04-22 21:53:14 GMT
    President Donald Trump says young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and now in the country illegally can "rest easy.".
    President Donald Trump says young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and now in the country illegally can "rest easy.".

  • breaking

    Crews dispatched to structure fire in Egypt

    Crews dispatched to structure fire in Egypt

    Friday, April 21 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-04-22 02:45:22 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-04-22 03:55:14 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several fire departments were dispatched to a fully involved structure fire near Egypt.

    Several fire departments were dispatched to a fully involved structure fire near Egypt.

  • Resident wants to revive skate park

    Resident wants to revive skate park

    Friday, April 21 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-22 03:20:32 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-04-22 03:46:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro man is working to revive the city’s skate park after years of seeing it on a downward slope.

    A Jonesboro man is working to revive the city’s skate park after years of seeing it on a downward slope.

    •   
Powered by Frankly