Teen killed in Wednesday night crash

A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday when her car ran off the road and overturned.

The crash happened at 9:15 p.m. on Highway 167, south of Weaver Chapel Road in Independence County.

Arkansas State Police say the girl, who was from Cave City, exited off the road on the west side and hit some loose gravel.

She overcorrected and her 1997 Jeep began to skid sideways before overturning several times.

The girl was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville where she was later pronounced dead.

According to the crash report, the weather conditions were clear at the time, but the road was damp.

ASP did not release the girl’s name.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android