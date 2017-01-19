Skating rink makes cold hard cash

It ended up being a pretty cool deal for the city of Jonesboro.

The Wonderland Skating Rink in downtown Jonesboro turned a profit in its first year.

According to Wixon Huffstetler, Director of Jonesboro Parks and Recreation, the rink made a net profit of $12,706 in its premier season.

Huffstetler adds that over 3100 people gave the rink a spin. That number doesn’t include parties or groups that strapped on the skates.

The profits will be reinvested into the rink for years to come. Huffstetler says the goal for the rink, located right across from Winter Wonderland, is to expand it or build another one on the east side of town. He would also like to add some more Christmas lights and decorations to make the rink more festive.

The rink was a joint project between the City of Jonesboro and First Community Bank which donated the rink and skates.

Huffstetler says they plan to put up the rink every winter.

