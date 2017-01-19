Woman pleads no contest to stabbing stepdad

A woman accused of stabbing her stepfather with a large kitchen knife last summer will not spend time in prison.

Police said Veronica Rivera of Marked Tree and her boyfriend, Tommy Henton of Gilmore, stabbed Michael Sharpe at his home on June 18, 2016.

Investigators said Sharpe was babysitting Rivera’s child when she and Henton arrived at his Marked Tree home intoxicated.

Rivera reportedly became upset when Sharpe would not give her the child and stabbed him with a 10” butcher knife.

Rivera and Henton were each charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member and disorderly conduct. Rivera was also charged with first-degree domestic battering, while Henton was charged with second-degree battery.

On Jan. 17 both defendants appeared in Poinsett County Circuit Court and entered nolo contendere (no contest) pleas of guilty to the charges.

Judge John Fogleman issued a suspension of sentence (SIS) for 12 months against Rivera and ordered her to pay court costs and DWI fine of $750. She received credit for one day served in jail, according to the court documents.

Fogleman placed Henton on supervised probation of three years and ordered him to pay court costs and a $750 fine with 9 days served in the county jail. Henton also received a 5-year SIS on the battery charge.

