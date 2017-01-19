Sharp Co. restaurant to be featured on Food Network

A Sharp County restaurant owner found out Wednesday that they are going to be featured on a Food Network show.

Kristie Brewer, the owner of Artisan Sports Bar and Grill in Highland, will be heading to Los Angeles soon to compete on Guy’s Grocery Games.

There was plenty of excitement around the restaurant after the announcement was made.

Brewer said she can’t believe she now gets to be on a show she is used to watching.

“When you’re in the food industry, that’s what you do when you’re at home,” Brewer said. “You don’t just punch a clock and forget about your job, you’re constantly thinking about food. Especially, I think, in the South.”

She is also eager to bring a national spotlight to Sharp County.

“I am so stoked about what it can do for our area,” Brewer said. “Because this area is filled with people with so many cool talents so it excites me to know that we are getting some attention, national attention, from something as big as the Food Network because it’s going to highlight the entire Spring River area.”

Brewer does not know yet when their episode will air, but she said she is already preparing for the competition.

She will compete against three other chefs in three elimination challenges, each featuring a certain theme, which tests their culinary skills.

The chef that makes it through all three challenges then has two minutes to go through grocery store aisles and collect items off of a shopping list.

Each item represents $2,000, and they can win up to $20,000.

If Brewer does win the money, she already has plans for it.

“I will be putting in a better pub system, so that’s huge,” she said. “I will be getting new grills. I will be buying a lot of cool stuff that.”

