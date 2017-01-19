3 bills regarding sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants

There are three bills regarding sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants in the state legislature.

Those bills are House bill 1041, House bill 1042, and Senate bill 14.

According to David Nunez, northeast organizer for Arkansas United Coalition, these three bills are known as anti-sanctuary bills that are targeting the education of immigrant students attending Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas.

"Anti-sanctuary means that law enforcement and other officials can work with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement," Nunez said. "They can report on immigrant student's status, checking to see if their VISA is accurate."

However, if the students Visa is expired, law enforcement can report it to ICE.

Nunez also mentioned that one of the bills talks about evaluating and canceling these ID's. He said if these three bills pass, it will have a negative effect on the community.

“We have setbacks like these, people get discouraged, and they don’t want to continue fighting," Nunez said. "We already have enough trouble trying to get people involved in the class. With these ID’s people can open bank accounts and in some cases that is the only legitimate I.D. that these people have.”

David also said there will be an advocacy meeting for the public on Friday, at 6 p.m at Magnolia Road Baptist Church, for people to come out and voice their opinion, concerns, or to receive more information about these three bills.

