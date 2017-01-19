Program to help disabled adults starting at St. Bernards

St. Bernards Medical Center will partner with other organizations to help train young adults with developmental disabilities for jobs.

The Project SEARCH program, which was announced on Thursday, will work with to train disabled adults for jobs that pay competitive wages.

Training sessions will be held at St. Bernards Health & Wellness.

Laurie Smith, vice president of human resources at St. Bernards, said students will learn while interning in the program.

“They will get training in a classroom setting,” Smith said. “Provided by an access group out of Little Rock, where they teach them soft skills, job skills, so everything from some computer basics to complying with safety guidelines, team building, those types of things, and then they will come out into our work environment at the hospital and go through a series of different internships.”

There are currently Project SEARCH program operations at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, CHI St. Vincent's in Hot Springs, and Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Smith said St. Bernards is now accepting applications for the program, and no students have been selected yet.

The first class at St. Bernards is expected to begin in the fall.

