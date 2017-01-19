Blytheville student attending inauguration seminar

A Blytheville student is one of ten from the University of Central Arkansas attending the Presidential Inauguration 2017 Academic Seminar.

The seminar is hosted by the Washington Center, which is a nonprofit organization that provides students the opportunity to work and to learn in Washington, D. C.

The seminar began on Jan. 8 and will end on Jan. 21.

Riley Trible, of Blytheville, was chosen to attend the Inauguration Seminar, which marks the end of the Campaign 2016 Seminar Series, according to a news release from UCA.

More than 340 students from different colleges and universities attended the seminar, one of the only academic seminars of its size.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android