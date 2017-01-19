Arkansas lawmakers give final OK to medical pot launch delay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers have given their final approval to legislation delaying the launch of the state's voter-approved medical marijuana program.

The House on Thursday voted 91-0 for an amendment to the measure giving agencies until early May rather than March to finalize rules for the program. The Senate earlier Thursday approved the delay by a 27-0 vote.

The measure also delays the deadline for the state to begin accepting dispensary applications from June 1 to July 1. Supporters said the extra time is needed for the public to have input on the new rules.

The bill now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is expected to sign it into law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.